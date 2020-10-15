San Juan County Sheriff’s Office search for hit and run suspect

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the conviction of a hit and run suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white Ford Ranger pickup, with possible Colorado plates, was involved in a hit and run accident on Main Street in Monticello on Oct. 10.

The pickup sustained damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel in the collision. The Sheriff’s Office asks the public if they have seen the described vehicle or have any information regarding this incident to call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.