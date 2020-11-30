San Juan County Sheriff’s Office releases ‘persons’ of interest in mysterious Utah monolith disappearance

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office informed the public that they “do not have the proper resources” to investigate the disappearance of the Utah monolith on Saturday.

Public officials originally announced the discovery of the monolith over the weekend of Nov. 21 but withheld its location to prevent people from getting lost while trying to find it. That warning did not stop individuals from sleuthing Google Images and trekking their way to its location.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith”, has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party.”

The mysterious monolith in Southern Utah was reported to have vanished without a trace on Nov. 28.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said that they will not be investigating the disappearance, making light of the situation by releasing some photos of some potential “suspects” in the disappearance on Facebook.

In the post, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said;

“The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the mysterious appearance and disappearance of the #UtahMonolith. While we take all reports of crime seriously, we do not have the proper resources to devote much time to the appearance and subsequent disappearance/theft of the structure that was discovered in a remote area of public lands within our county. However, with hundreds visiting the area during the last few days, perhaps someone saw something suspicious. If you recognize anyone from the lineup provided as being in the area of the strange structure on the night of November 27th, please let us know!”

The disappearance of the monolith in southern Utah comes as another monolith was reported to have appeared in Romania on Monday.

