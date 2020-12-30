San Juan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and possibly endangered woman

SAN JAUN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — San Jaun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $200 reward in exchange for information on a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Kayla Blackbird has been missing since September 2020. She is 29 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds, according to a social media post from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with any information should call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.