San Juan County bans non-resident camping, restricts resident camping

This Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, shows Monument Valley, Utah. A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that found voting districts in a Utah county were racially gerrymandered and violated the rights of Navajo voters. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver handed down the opinion Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the case that resulted in the election of the first majority-Navajo commission in San Juan County, which overlaps with the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Camping restrictions have been issued in San Juan County. A press release sent to ABC4 News details new rules put in place to minimize the coronavirus impact in the area. Non-resident camping is been temporarily banned.

County residents are asked to continue to follow camping restrictions that were previously ordered.

RELATED: San Juan County reports first case of COVID-19

Here’s the list of rules sent to ABC4 News via press release:

Gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. While camping, maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet between family groups. Maintain one camp per designated space. We ask San Juan County residents to avoid leisurely travel to other areas and also limit non-essential travel.

Leisurely travel is defined as travel into San Juan County for the purpose of vacationing or self-quarantining outside of your home county or state. San Juan County does not have enough resources to welcome leisure visitors to our county at this time.

Leisure visitors to San Juan County are not allowed to camp. Although we understand the great outdoors may be a good way to self-quarantine, visitors can place heavy burdens upon our resources. The rural nature of our healthcare facilities presents us with limited services that are already taxed by a potential COVID-19 incident in our area. One injured visitor who needs overnight medical care means one less hospital bed for all of those who live in the county. Additionally, one visitor case of COVID-19 in our area would take away essential resources from those who live in the county. Leisurely travel in and through San Juan County is prohibited.

Additionally, our San Juan County Search and Rescue Division is busy and has already received numerous calls of visitors stuck in compromising situations in our back country. When visitors are lost or injured, our team is called out for rescue, along with San Juan County EMS. Even if a visitor is not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they may still be contagious and increase the risk of infection to our essential first responders, who would then need to be quarantined for 14 days.

It should be noted that all campers are currently being contacted by law enforcement officers to ensure compliance with the San Juan Public Health Order and closure signage is being established at popular camping locations. Citations can and will be issued, especially in instances of repeat offenders.

PLEASE, if you are not a San Juan County resident, postpone any plans for an overnight stay in San Juan County Utah, whether that be in a lodging facility or camping, and help us protect our small community. All of us in San Juan County thank you for your support and we will welcome you back when this ordeal passes.

What people are reading right now: