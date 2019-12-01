Salvation Army asks for Bell Ringers

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salvation Army are asking for volunteer bell ringers for their red donation kettles to help defer staffing costs and increase donations.

The Salvation Army said they need more ringers. Employees from local Smith’s Food and Drug stores at all locations are stepping up to help.

A press release states: The day the Smith’s employees step in, they are providing over a 1000 hours of Kettle standing. It will save the Salvation Army roughly $11,000 dollars in staffing costs, as well as contributing to the donations received in the Red Kettles that day.

It’s a potential to reach $50,000 in the Kettle donations.

“Donations received this vital time of year, go to fund the many local programs and services we provide to those in need all year around” –Captain Rob Lawler

You can volunteer, or if you wish to donate, there are other ways besides putting money in the kettles, you can use Apple Pay or Google Pay, the kettles all have a smart chip to make it easier.

