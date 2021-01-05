Salt Lake’s Our Lady of Lourdes school evacuated for possible gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City school has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak.
Authorities tell ABC4 that Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 1065 E 700 S was evacuated just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Salt Lake City Fire says they have one apparatus on scene along with HAZMAT crews.
Dominion Energy is also on scene.
This comes as the school began classes for the year on Monday.
ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
