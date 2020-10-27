Salt Lake Tribune announces move to weekly printed paper

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday, the Salt Lake Tribune announced they will be going to a weekly printed paper in 2021.
Currently, the printed paper provides a daily print and delivery edition.
Officials with the Salt Lake Tribune say they know many of their readers appreciate the feel of a newspaper in their hands but say that it is no longer financially sustainable.
The Salt Lake Tribune, a nonprofit, also announced they have ended the generations-long print partnership with the Deseret News.
The new weekly paper will be delivered by the Postal Service direct to your mailbox every weekend starting Jan. 2, 2021.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.