Salt Lake Tribune announces move to weekly printed paper

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday, the Salt Lake Tribune announced they will be going to a weekly printed paper in 2021.

Currently, the printed paper provides a daily print and delivery edition.

Officials with the Salt Lake Tribune say they know many of their readers appreciate the feel of a newspaper in their hands but say that it is no longer financially sustainable.

The Salt Lake Tribune, a nonprofit, also announced they have ended the generations-long print partnership with the Deseret News.

The new weekly paper will be delivered by the Postal Service direct to your mailbox every weekend starting Jan. 2, 2021.