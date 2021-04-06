Salt Lake Temple celebrates milestone

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 News) – The Salt Lake Temple is currently closed and undergoing a massive renovation project; but the building celebrates 128 years since it was dedicated.

It was April 6, 1893, the Temple was dedicated by Wilford Woodruff. 41 dedication sessions were held over a two-week period with more than 75,000 people in attendance.

The dedication was a culmination of a 40-year Herculean effort by the early Salt Lake City settlers. It took 40 years to build the Temple. While it is a beautiful part of our community, the Temple is admired around the world now and especially then.

Ron Fox, a Utah Historian, spoke to ABC4 about the significance and history of the Temple.

“It was something that all of the inhabitants of the valley were involved in and contributed to. It was a work of art. Not just for our valley, but it was a showplace for the world and people from all over the world came,” Fox said.

Anthony’s Antiques is hosting an exhibit of of public and private pieces from the time the Temple was built. It is free and anyone in the community can come and look. They are calling the exhibit “Honor the Temple.”

