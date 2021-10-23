Salt Lake Symphony to perform at new Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville will host the Salt Lake Symphony in its first performance at the new center on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Director and conductor Robert Baldwin will lead the orchestra as they perform four works, including two for full orchestra and performances featuring the string and brass sections. Utah Symphony Associate concertmaster Kathryn Eberle will perform solo with the orchestra on Respighi’s Concerto Gregoriano, a seldom-heard piece of music.

“We will play music that both invites reflection and expresses joy,” officials say.

The program will also feature a brass performance of works by Giovanni Gabrielli, as well as the string section performing Adolphus Hailstork’s Concerto da Chiesa. The evening will close with Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber, which the orchestra was supposed to perform in March of 2020 before the pandemic hit.

“Returning to finish this work presents closure and promises to be cathartic for both musicians and patrons,” officials say.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by calling 801-355-ARTS, online at http://arttix.org or will be available at the door.

CDC guidelines for indoor performances will be observed. Audience members over the age of 12 will be required to show ID, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter. Children under 12 will be required to wear masks.