SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man was arrested on Monday, after police say he was allegedly openly smoking meth in a public park and claiming to be overdosing.

Cody Westerfield, 24, faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and false emergency report.

Westerfield was approached and arrested by Salt Lake Police in Fairmont Park as he was allegedly openly smoking meth. During the investigation, it was discovered the suspect had several outstanding warrants and he admitted he was on pre-trial for his last felony arrest for drugs.

Police reported they believed the suspect to be a danger to the public due to the fact he openly smokes meth in the park close to an area where children gather for activities and refuses to comply with laws.

After being taken to the Salt Lake County Jail, Westerfield told jail staff he had swallowed nine and a half Fentanyl pills. Being deemed a medical emergency, the suspect was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. At the hospital, medical staff said he showed no signs of overdosing and was cleared with no medical problems.

While walking Westerfield back into the jail he allegedly pulled out a yellow bag with meth in it. Court documents state “He pulled the yellow bag out of his butt and dropped it on the ground with the intent to destroy evidence of crime.”

The suspect was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.