Salt Lake street race turns violent, teenager shot in the chest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Overnight teens gathered for a reported street race, an argument broke out and a 15-year old was shot in the chest.

Police confirmed:

The fight broke out near 31st West and 900 South, the victim got into a fight that escalated and was shot in the chest.

Others took the victim to the hospital, he was not transported by ambulance. The teen is reported to be in stable condition.

One person remains at large, but police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

The victim is a minor, their identity is being withheld.