Salt Lake School District to host informational meeting about extracurricular fees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City School District is making adjustments to the fees students are required to pay to participate in extracurricular activities.

During last year’s legislative session, a bill was passed into law that caps the amount a student must pay for extracurricular activities at $3,000.

The Salt Lake City School District hopes this move will ease financial burdens on low-income families.

“We want to make sure the process is transparent for parents. So right now anyone can go on our website and look at our updated fee schedule and know exactly what their student will be charged for the activities in which they participate,” said Yandary Chatwin, Salt Lake City School District spokesperson.

The Salt Lake School District has a fee waiver program if families aren’t able to afford the fees for sports or after school programs.

The school board will host an informational meeting on Tuesday if you would like to ask questions or voice concerns.

That will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. at the school district offices located at 440 East 100 South in Salt Lake City.