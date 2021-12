SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have died after an RV fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department has confirmed two deaths and one person suffering from smoke inhalation due to the incident.

The fire is located near the area of 1775 West 200 South.

Fire crews are currently on scene at this time working to contain the blaze.

ABC4 has sent a reporter to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.