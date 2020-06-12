Salt Lake restaurant takes advantage of mayor’s proclamation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a proclamation allowing businesses to operate outdoor space for retail and dining.

“It’s something that’s good for a lot of people,” The Park Cafe owner Sean Miller said. “Most people want to sit outside.”

Under the mayor’s new proclamation, businesses can use private or city-owned property like off-street parking areas, private yards for dining and retail space. Miller says it could help business.

“We were able to take out ten of our tables inside, and out than outside making it so we have 65 to 70 percent past our normal capacity,” Miller said. The Mayor released a statement reading in part.

“We hope this change gives business owners the ability to increase their ability to serve their customers.”

Miller continues to stress the importance of practicing social distancing guidelines.