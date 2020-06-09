Salt Lake Ranger District reports increased amount of abandoned campfires

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Ranger District says there has been an increased number of dispersed campfire rings this year along with an increased amount of visitors to the National Forests. The Ranger District said because of the increased fire rings and people, this has resulted in an increased amount of abandoned campfires in both dispersed and developed campfire sites.

The prevention technician, Millcreek Recreation Crew, and many campsite hosts have reported that they have discovered and have had to extinguish fires that have been found still burning. Rangers note that the hot, dry and windy conditions make for severe wildfire conditions.

Rangers ask that people extinguish fires completely after each use. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. The Salt Lake Ranger District also asks that each campfire have five gallons of water and a shovel nearby.