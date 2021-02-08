Salt Lake Police seek person of interest in deadly hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Investigators need help finding a person of interest in a deadly hit and run case.

The incident happened when an auto pedestrian crash happened at 4000 South and 2000 West. The 78-year-old pedestrian was taken to a local hospital here police say he passed away.

The person of interest reportedly fled the scene after contact with police.

Investigator say the person of interest was driving a silver Chevy suburban or a GMC Yukon XL which may have cosmetic front end damage.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a Utah ” in God we trust” plate with an American flag.

Anyone who has seen or knows the suspect is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.