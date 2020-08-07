Bodycam footage shows officers shooting suspect who had another man at knifepoint

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: Footage shows police shooting suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Andrew Jacob Preece on July 25.

Captain Richard Lewis the Division Commander of the Liberty Patrol Division of the Salt Lake City Police Department made the presentation. Liberty patrol is one of three divisions inside the SLCPD. The division consists of patrol officers, bike officers, and a K9 squad.

Lewis stated, “In this incident officers were dispatched to a call, involving a knife in the Smith’s located at 455 S. 500 E. This incident is the Salt Lake City’s Police Departments fourth OICI protocol activation for 2020 and the second fatal. This time last year we had 4 OICI incidents.”

“These are the facts as we know them today, At 9:19 a.m. dispatch received a call from the Smith’s loss prevention person about two males fighting in the store, stating that one of them had a knife. He said the two men stole items from the store. The loss prevention person said the suspects left the store together and described the knife as being the length of a forearm. He stayed on the line updating dispatch until the officers arrived,” Lewis said.

Lewis played the 911 audio.

After he played back the cal, Lewis said, “As you heard in the call the suspects left the store, and eventually headed east on 500 South. Two officers made contact on the north side of 500 South at about 571 East.”

Captain Lewis then played the entire video, which you can see at the top of this page.

After the bodycam video was shown, Captain Lewis said, “The suspect, in this case, has been identified as Andrew Jacob Preece 34-years old, two officers discharged their weapons both were placed on administrative leave. We want to remind you this is an open and active investigation being conducted by Protocol Team 3 and the District Attorney’s office. The city’s civilian review board and our own internal affairs are conducting parallel investigations, these are the facts as we know them today, thank you for coming.”

A team from the West Valley Police Department has been investigating the incident as part of the officer-involved critical incident protocols.