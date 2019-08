SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Do you know the man pictured above? The Salt Lake City Police Department says he is a suspect in an assault case.

Police say the victim who suffered the assault sustained significant facial injuries by this suspect.

If you know the suspect have any information about the incident or know of his whereabouts, police ask that you contact them at 801-799-3000 referencing case 19-87693.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

