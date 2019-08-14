Salt Lake police investigating second suspicious package in two days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently investigating a second suspicious package in just two days.

In a tweet, police indicated the roads are closed from 300 East from 500 South to 700 South. 600 South from 200 East to 400 East.

The following roads are closed: 300 East from 500 South to 700 South. 600 South from 200 East to 400 East. Please avoid this area. #slcpd #roadclosed #roadclosure pic.twitter.com/p4dxOjlyWZ — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 14, 2019

Officers say they received a call just after 2 p.m. about a suspicious package at Valley Behavioral Health at 300 East 660 South in Salt Lake City.

Residents of Valley behavioral Health and businesses nearby have been evacuated, according to police.

Police say 300 East between 700 South and 500 South will remain closed possibly through the evening commute.

The Bomb Squad is on scene investigating the package at this time. Police are asking everyone to please avoid this area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted is it becomes available.

What others are reading: