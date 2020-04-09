Salt Lake Police Department creates new ‘decontamination station’ for their officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to help officers with the Salt Lake City Police remain save from the coronavirus, the department created an additional way for them to decontaminate.

Officers can be exposed to #COVID-19 through routine calls, and emergency responses and the potential for the virus to be on clothing or equipment it high, stated the Salt Lake City Police in a tweet.

They are hoping the decontamination station will help continue to get their officers back home safe.