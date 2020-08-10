Salt Lake Police Association to address recent reforms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Police Association is holding a news conference to address recent police reform.

This comes after Salt Lake City announced the police department will implement stricter policies aimed at limiting the use of deadly force.

Related Content Protesters calling for police reform met by group armed with rifles in Cottonwood Heights Video

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order one week ago directing police Chief Mike Brown to enact several new policy changes by Sept. 5.

Previously, officers only needed to use “objectively reasonable” force, but under this order they must only use force when necessary and if it is proportionate to the situation.

Under this order, officers will also be required to use de-escalation tactics before using force.