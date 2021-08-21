Salt Lake PD searching for hit-and-run driver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect last spotted at the intersection of 400 S. and 200 W. in Salt Lake City.

According to police, the driver struck a person at the intersection and drove away.

The car was last spotted early Saturday morning around midnight, according to police.

Police describe the vehicle as a black 2017-2019 model Honda CRV.

Police say the car may have damage on the passenger side front end, the car hood/windshield, and a missing cowling from the side mirror around the headlight.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact Salt Lake PD at (801) 799-3000 and reference case 21-150396.