Salt Lake PD searching for hit-and-run driver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect last spotted at the intersection of 400 S. and 200 W. in Salt Lake City.
According to police, the driver struck a person at the intersection and drove away.
The car was last spotted early Saturday morning around midnight, according to police.
Police describe the vehicle as a black 2017-2019 model Honda CRV.
Police say the car may have damage on the passenger side front end, the car hood/windshield, and a missing cowling from the side mirror around the headlight.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to contact Salt Lake PD at (801) 799-3000 and reference case 21-150396.