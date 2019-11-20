Salt Lake, Millcreek work to hash out boundary dispute

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City council also discussing boundary lines Tuesday specifically a proposal to change boundary lines between Salt Lake City and Millcreek.

 The proposal would re-draw the boundary lines in the Highland Drive and 1300 East area.

Millcreek Mayor Silvestrini was at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The roundabout at the exit off of I-80 off of 2300 East. That’s a gateway to Millcreek and currently, it’s owned by UDOT but it’s in Salt Lake City which prevents Millcreek from expending funds to make that be a more attractive gateway to our city,” said Silvestrini .

The proposed changes still need a final vote from both Salt Lake City and Millcreek City councils.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

11-year-old needs life-saving living donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "11-year-old needs life-saving living donation"

Publix employees adopt dog for loyal customer after pup struck by car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix employees adopt dog for loyal customer after pup struck by car"

Provo High welding teacher gives students a unique approach to metalwork and life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Provo High welding teacher gives students a unique approach to metalwork and life"

Volker: Should have seen Ukraine-Biden connection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volker: Should have seen Ukraine-Biden connection"

GMU Toyota Jazz Game for Boys and Girls Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Toyota Jazz Game for Boys and Girls Club"

West High School walk out

Thumbnail for the video titled "West High School walk out"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories