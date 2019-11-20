Salt Lake, Millcreek work to hash out boundary dispute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City council also discussing boundary lines Tuesday specifically a proposal to change boundary lines between Salt Lake City and Millcreek.

The proposal would re-draw the boundary lines in the Highland Drive and 1300 East area.

Millcreek Mayor Silvestrini was at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The roundabout at the exit off of I-80 off of 2300 East. That’s a gateway to Millcreek and currently, it’s owned by UDOT but it’s in Salt Lake City which prevents Millcreek from expending funds to make that be a more attractive gateway to our city,” said Silvestrini .

The proposed changes still need a final vote from both Salt Lake City and Millcreek City councils.

