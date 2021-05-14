Salt Lake mask update and Breakthrough COVID Cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 405 days, that’s how long every American in the country was urged by the Center for Disease Control to wear a mask to protect one another from COVID-19.

Friday, many government agencies are following the CDC’s latest guidelines to ditch the mask if you’re fully vaccinated.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson says, “As of today, face coverings and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in Salt Lake County facilities.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall adds, “Fully vaccinated individuals will be exempt from wearing masks in city facilities.”

This news comes as Salt Lake County Health Director Gary Edwards tells us county Covid cases are down 39% since March 1.

“The main message is still get vaccinated. We’ve made good progress,” says Director Edwards.

Doctors say you can catch COVID if you’re vaccinated. It’s called a Breakthrough Case.

The CDC tells us there are 1,359 cases reported across the country; 223 people died as a result, and 1,136 people were hospitalized. Of those, the CDC states 52% of the cases involve women.

“The thing about breakthrough cases is they are mild cases, typically do not spread the disease because of the effectiveness of the vaccine,” says Dir. Edwards.

The director says you’re more likely to survive with the vaccine than without.

“The vaccines are safe,” he says. “The vaccines are incredibly effective, if we had this type of effectiveness with all of our vaccines it would be a great day for public health, it’s be a great day for medical science.”

When asked how Utahns will know who is vaccinated and who isn’t because most mask mandates are lifted, Director Edwards says we will have to trust the honor system.