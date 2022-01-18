Salt Lake man ran over by police SUV after laying in middle of road

AURORA, Colorado (ABC4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an on-duty Aurora officer and a Salt Lake City man.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night the officer was traveling east in a fully marked police SUV. Authorities say the officer advised he had hit a pedestrian and requested medical assistance.

According to authorities, the 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man was dressed in dark clothing and was laying in the eastbound lanes prior to being run over by the police SUV. According to the police, the man was seen appearing highly intoxicated at a nearby store before laying in the roadway.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity and the case is currently still under investigation.