SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was taken into custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman sleeping near a gas station and sexually assaulting her on Friday, Aug. 18.

Jesse Hannssel Orozco-Galicia, 37, was arrested on Wednesday evening and faces several felony charges, including kidnapping, rape, object rape, and forcible sexual abuse.

According to a police report obtained by ABC4, surveillance video from the gas station showed Orozco parked next to the woman as she was sleeping on a patch of grass. The video allegedly shows Orozco pick the woman up, put her into the back of his car before driving away at a high rate of speed.

The woman later told police that Orozco had put her into his car against her will and said they were going to have sex. She reported not being able to leave the car due to the child lock on the doors. The woman also told police Orozco pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the woman told Orozco she wasn’t going to have sex with him and kicked him to get him to stop. Orozco allegedly became “frustrated by her resistance” and took her out of her car and left her.

After his arrest, Orozco told police he was out that night looking for a prostitute. The woman allegedly asked him for help and he thought she would be easier to have sex with if he helped her.

Orozco allegedly admitted to driving away from the gas station at a high rate of speed and realized he did something wrong while he was driving. Orozco said once he had that realization, he let the woman out of his car.

Orozco was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the aforementioned charges.