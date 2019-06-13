Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake Gaming Con dives into the world of Esports

Local News
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Salt Lake Gaming Con is home to the most gaming tournaments in the western region. E-sports is expected to be a big hit at this year’s convention.

Jake Williams and Chandler McFarland from Salt Lake Gaming Con joined ABC4 News at 4pm to explain all the options for attendees.

Whether you play casually, competitively, if it’s PC, console, tabletop, mobile games, demos… maybe you simply have an appreciation for retro games, pinball, Indie developers, and gaming in general, they offer something for everybody.

For more information and tickets, click here.

