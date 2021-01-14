Salt Lake FBI discusses possible protests, how they’re helping investigate last week’s D.C. riot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The FBI’s Salt Lake Office is expected to discuss its posture and how they are working closely with the FBI in Washington D.C. to investigate leads from last week’s violence.

According to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC4 News, starting this week and running through Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20, a possible armed protest could take place at the Utah State Capitol and all 49 other state capitol buildings.

During Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, he addressed the Utah National Guard being placed on standby ahead of possible planned protests at the State Capitol.

Gov. Cox says he has been working “very closely” with the Department of Public Safety, the Utah National Guard, the Utah Legislature, and all those involved with the capitol complex to ensure safety in the coming days and weeks.

Developing news of possible protests leading up to and on Inauguration Day, the Utah State Capitol complex has been closed to all “out of an abundance of caution.”

Some Salt Lake City buildings have been boarded up while other businesses continuing bracing for potential riots surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.