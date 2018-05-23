Salt Lake FanX co-founder apologizes for his response to sexual harassment questions

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) -Some celebrity guests are canceling their plans to attend this year’s Salt Lake Comic Convention FanX event because of co-founder Bryan Brandenburg’s response to a question about sexual harassment complaints.

This started when a male author allegedly made unwanted advances toward a female author during an appearance during FanX in September of last year.

Another writer named Shannon Hale who was not involved e-mailed Brandenburg about the convention’s harassment policy and thought his response seemed dismissive of her concerns, referring to the #MeToo movement as “trendy” and suggesting that she sit this year’s event out. In his response Brandenburg inadvertently posted Hale’s personal e-mail address on Twitter.



In response, several authors and a few actors have said they’ll skip this year’s convention. On Tuesday afternoon, Brandenburg spoke exclusively to News4Utah and admitted he could have handled it better.

“We did take some clumsy steps,” Brandenburg said. “We said things that in hindsight we would have phrased differently. So for that we sincerely apologize. You know I wish I could take it back and not having all the perspective of a victim I can now see how that would come across as derogatory.”

Brandenburg said that FanX is updating their harassment policy and that the accused male author will not be attending this year’s show September 6th-8th.

“We apologize that we didn’t handle it perfectly and we’re going to do better next time,” Brandenburg said. “I would say 98% of people who have attended our event have gone there and felt like they’ve had a safe experience and when there has been a problem, we’ve talked about it and we’ve dealt it. We’re not 100 percent and we aim to do better.”