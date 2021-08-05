Salt Lake County urges residents to fill out this survey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Emergency Management is asking Salt Lake County residents who experienced property damage from the Aug. 1 and 2 severe weather storm to fill out this survey.

The county is attempting to assess the damage caused by the storm through the survey. Filling out the survey does not guarantee residents will receive assistance or funding.

The Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted out a warning Aug. 1 to those caught in the heavy rain to be careful and avoid flooded roads due to flooding in parts of Salt Lake City. Officials recommended that those who encounter a flooded road in the capital city turn around and find an alternate route.

Heavy rains also wreaked havoc at the city’s East High School and Primary Children’s Hospital. Pictures of flooding at East High School are shown below.

A generator and trash cans outside the entrance to East High School’s gymnasium and field house. A noticeable line along the doors and dirt on the walls show just how high water rose outside the Salt Lake City school. (ABC4)

Sandbags and small puddles of water remain outside East High School after Sunday night flooding in Salt Lake City. (ABC4)

Crews use multiple fans and heaters to dry out the gym floor at Salt Lake City’s East High School after Sunday’s rain caused widespread flooding. (ABC4)

In the photos, you can see multiple fans or heaters working to dry the floor, which has visible moisture coating it and dirt at the entrance. A generator can also be seen outside the building.

The entrance area appears to have had high waters at one point, with what looks to be moisture and dirt about four feet high on the walls. There is a visible line along the doors showing just how high water levels reached.