FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Zebiyan Fields, 11, at center, drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Mich. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County, is holding a ceremony to commemorate Juneteenth, the date when the last slaves in America were freed in Galveston, Texas, almost two and one-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

RELATED: What is the meaning of Juneteenth?

The event is scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake County Government Center (at the Flagpole on the west side of the north and south buildings) on Friday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Wilson will raise the Juneteenth flag and present a proclamation and Rep. Hollins will make remarks.

RELATED: Target joins growing list of companies recognizing Juneteenth holiday

The event will also be attended by Utah State Representative Sandra Hollins, Utah Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage Festival Committee, Utah Juneteenth Freedom & Heritage Festival Director Betty Sawyer and Project Success Coalition