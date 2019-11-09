Crews rescue hiker who became lost descending Mt. Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue mobilized to rescue a lost hiker Friday evening.

The operation began around 5 p.m. when crews were first called out and ended when the patient was loaded into a helicopter around 1:30 a.m.

Crews were called out for a female hiker who had summited Mt. Olympus Friday afternoon and while on her way down the trail she inadvertently traveled in Heughes Canyon.

“After some time making attempts to re-find the main trail moving through steep terrain with thick brush, she became exhausted and knew she was lost and called for help around 4:30 p.m.,” according to a post on Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page describing the operation.

Two teams of two were dispatched up the main Mt. Olympus trail with the first team reaching the hiker just before 8:45 p.m. The second team had arrived at the saddle and was standing by.

The first team, using her GPS position and eventually with voice contact, was able to locate her and then assisted her back up toward the saddle. As they neared the saddle, the second team helped guide them back with their headlamps and shouting.

Both teams along with the patient descended back down the main trail until the patient sustained a minor injury from a ground-level fall near the top of “blister hill.”

At this point, further travel was severely hampered and a Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to help. The DPS helicopter was able to find a suitable location to skid load the patient at about 1:30 a.m.

The four SAR members then hiked back down the trail and were off the mountain just after 2:30 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: