Salt Lake County Sheriff gives update on deputies injured in shooting

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sheriff Rosie Rivera, with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, provided an update on the two deputies injured in a shooting on Saturday morning.

The topic at the center of the update? Monday at 2:30 p.m., two days after being shot in the eye, Deputy Leland Grossett was released from the hospital.

“After a devastating injury, I am so relieved that Deputy Grossett is being released from the

hospital. He has a long recovery ahead and our office will be there to support him,” says Rivera.

Grossett underwent surgery on Saturday, but lost his eye as a result of the incident.

“I want to thank the staff at Intermountain Medical Center for taking such good

care of both Deputy Buerke and Deputy Grossett and also for their support today in recognizing

the deputies,” Rivera continues.

Deputy Joshua Buerke, the second deputy shot in the face, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Deputy Buerke, along with several other law enforcement officers were there to escort Deputy Grossett from the hospital on Monday:

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:29 a.m. Saturday, two deputies were performing routine perimeter security when they encountered a man in his 30s on the lawn of the Sheriff’s Office Building.

Authorities say the man produced a handgun and began to fire at the deputies as they approached him. Both deputies were shot in the face during an exchange of gunfire.

At least one deputy returned fire, but Rivera says it is unclear which deputy discharged their weapon. The suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Johnson, was confirmed dead by the Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol team.

Court documents show Johnson was on probation at the time of the incident for possession or use of a controlled substance and using false personal information with the intent to be another person.