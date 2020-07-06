Salt Lake County sets goal to produce 250,000 face coverings by end of summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County, along with local non-profit, Stitching Hearts Worldwide, is using space at the Viridian Library to produce 250,000 face coverings by the end of summer.

The county and the non-profit will rely on volunteers to cut, sew and assemble masks. The county is looking for more volunteers. If you want to volunteers, you can sign up on the county website.

On July 7 at 10 a.m., volunteers will gather at the Viridian Library in West Jordan to begin producing the face coverings. The library will be able to accommodate eight sewers, two sergers, and stations for cutting, ironing, folding, and assembling. The space will accommodate about 20 people.

Through volunteer efforts, Salt Lake County has produced about 6,000 masks for the community so far.