Salt Lake County SAR rescue injured 190 pound Mastiff off Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams assisted in getting a large Mastiff down from Grandeur Peak Trail Sunday night.

Rescue crews said the 190-pound, 3-year-old Male Mastiff got injured about two miles up the trail. Several hikers had called Unified Police to report that the dog, who was with his owner, was stuck and unable to move.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure “Floyd” could get off the mountain before it got too cold.

Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain around 10:30 p.m.

Our patient Floyd tonight being carried down Grandeur Peak. Posted by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer team.

