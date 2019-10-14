Salt Lake County SAR rescue injured 190 pound Mastiff off Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams assisted in getting a large Mastiff down from Grandeur Peak Trail Sunday night.
Rescue crews said the 190-pound, 3-year-old Male Mastiff got injured about two miles up the trail. Several hikers had called Unified Police to report that the dog, who was with his owner, was stuck and unable to move.
Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure “Floyd” could get off the mountain before it got too cold.
Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain around 10:30 p.m.
Salt Lake County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer team. If you would like to donate to help us have the tools we need please visit: http://saltlakesearchandrescue.org/donation/
What others are clicking on:
- Grand County school district says no meth in vapes as previously reported
- Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019
- U.S. puts hold on increased Chinese tariffs for now
- Wirth Watching: Pink Floyd the Flamingo, the bird who escaped from Tracy Aviary in 1988
- South Salt Lake Fire Department Firefighters run memorial 5K