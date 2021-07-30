Salt Lake County residents: Late fee waived for updating pet licenses

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Not looking forward to paying late fees to update your pet’s license?

Not to worry! Salt Lake County Animal Services‘ Amnesty Late License Fee Forgiveness Program is licensing pets from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, minus the late penalty fee, according to a press release.

All residents in Salt Lake County are invited to use the program. Residents are asked to download the licensing application at AdoptUtahPets.org and click Licensing. The process can be completed online. Email animal@slco.org or call 385-468-7387 with any questions.

Residents can pay for the license online or with a check.

Microchipping and Licensing Drive-Up events will take place at Salt Lake County Animal Services on the following dates and times:

August 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

September 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks are required at all events. Participants are asked to bring their pet’s current rabies documentation and proof of spay or neuter. All Salt Lake County pets can receive a free microchip complete with free lifetime registration.

Cats must be brought in carriers and all dogs must be leashed. A sterilized pet license costs $15. Senior citizen licenses cost $5 (for residents over 60 years of age) and unsterilized pet licenses cost $40.

Under Utah state law, pets must be licensed. A license is the best way to return a lost pet to its owner.

Visit AdoptUtahPets.com for more information.