Salt Lake County receives $10 million from Treasury for rent relief, launches new application assistance

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The U.S. Treasury is providing Salt Lake County with an additional $10 million in aid, as nearly two years have passed since the beginning of the pandemic and many families are still feeling the impacts and fear losing their housing.

Salt Lake County’s strong performance in distributing rental assistance funds to residents during COVID-19 has encouraged those at the federal level to provide more.

Salt Lake County is also forming a new program with Utah Community Action (UCA) and Centro de la

Familia, organizations that work with residents struggling to make rent by helping them apply for

and complete applications for rent assistance.

The program will extend much needed support to families of all backgrounds and situations dealing with housing insecurity.

“Housing stability continues to be critical for our residents as we navigate new COVID-19 variants and

their impacts on our workforce,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said. “We are constantly striving

to improve access to our most vulnerable and diverse populations and are grateful for UCA’s and Centro

de la Familia’s commitment to provide application assistance.”

UCA and Centro de la Familia will provide direct help to residents interested in or working on applying

for Emergency Rental Assistance.

Salt Lake County’s goal is to make the emergency application process more user-friendly and get money into the hands of people who need it.

Lauren Littlefield, Salt Lake County’s Housing Stability and Recovery Manager, says, “we listened and learned we needed more dedicated application assistance and took steps to fill that gap.”

In 2021, one of the largest reasons for rental assistance application denials was the lack of response from applicants when documents or information was missing.

By creating this new system, Salt Lake County is enabling partners to:

Increase communication to submit complete applications

Work together to secure necessary documents for qualification

Provide physical and virtual opportunities for application assistance in geographic areas across Salt Lake County

Provide application status updates

Salt Lake County residents have received at least $64 million in Emergency Rental Assistance. In total,

more than 48,000 Salt Lake County residents have been impacted by this program since March 2021.

There are currently $93 million in funds available in the state of Utah for residents.

For direct rental assistance application help and troubleshooting, Salt Lake County residents can contact

Utah Community Action at (801) 359-2444 or Centro de la Familia at ERAP@cdlf.org or (801) 707-9986.

Residents who have been impacted by or during the pandemic can apply for rental assistance funds if

their combined household income is at or below 80% of area median income. For a family of four the

income limit is $73,750 or less.

The application is available at https://rentrelief.utah.gov/.