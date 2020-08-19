Salt Lake County property tax relief program to end September 1

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The deadline for property tax relief through Salt Lake County is coming up and the Treasurers’ office wants those who qualify to apply.

In a press release issued by Salt Lake County, the Treasurers’ office has been limited due to COVID-19 in promoting the tax relief programs available. The staff usually visits senior centers and participates in senior expos and conventions to get the word out.

Countywide Council Member Shireen Ghorbani and Treasurer K. Wayne Cushing want to make sure the public is aware that tax relief is available to certain military veterans, the legally blind in both eyes, those 66-years-old and older with annual household income under $34,168 (known as the Circuit Breaker Program), and those of any age experiencing hardship or who are indigent.

“We know our residents are experiencing both financial and emotional stress on a scale

we haven’t seen in a long time”, said Ghorbani. “And we want them to know that the

county is here for them. Because the nature of the information required to process tax relief applications is highly sensitive, residents may be required to visit the Government

Center and meet in-person with staff in the Treasurer’s Office. We want to reassure

taxpayers that precautions at the Government Center have been put in place to provide

a safe location for those who have to visit.”

The deadline to apply for tax relief is September 1. If anyone is in this situation, please contact the Treasurer’s agency at 385-468-8300.