LIVE NOW: Salt Lake County officials make announcement on county’s stay at home order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials in Salt Lake County will make an announcement Friday regarding the county’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home Order.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Gary Edwards will make the announcement at 3:30 p.m.

WATCH:

Earlier Friday, Governor Herbert and other Utah leaders released a plan to reopen Utah. During the press conference, the governor stressed the importance of regional differences and letting each county decide how they want to move forward.

Just last week county officials extended the order from April 15 to May 1st.

As of Friday, April 17th, Salt Lake County has 1,456 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: