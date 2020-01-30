Salt Lake County Mayor Wilson launches new podcast to increase reach to the public

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson broke with tradition by delivering her State of the County address in her new podcast, County Conversations with Mayor Jenny Wilson, according to a news release.

The mayor sat down with Salt Lake County Council Chairman, Max Burdick and Council Minority Leader, Ann Granato, to discuss some of the county’s major accomplishments from the past year and goals for the future during the podcast’s first episode.

Traditionally, this address is given in front of the Council in County Council Chambers. The news release stated that Mayor Wilson hopes the podcast will increase the reach of the address. In the future, audio from the podcast will be posted on the county website.

The news release stated that Wilson would like the public’s input on future podcast topics. The podcast will incorporate interviews and discussions with influential people from all over the area.

Access mayor Wilson’s podcast at https://slco.org/mayor/podcast/.

