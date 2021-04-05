Salt Lake County Mayor encouraging mask-wearing regardless of mask mandate

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a statement on Monday evening encouraging all Salt Lake County residents to continue to wear masks regardless of whether a mask mandate is in place in the county or not.

“’Let’s not lose the game in the 8th inning, Let’s not spike the ball before

the end-zone, or in honor of tonight’s college basketball final, Let’s not walk off the court

before the shot goes in. All of these statements relate to ending mask-wearing too soon. I

know we are fatigued but let’s not give up,” Mayor Jenny Wilson said in the statement.

In the statement, she pleaded with Salt Lake County residents to consider that only 32% of county residents have been vaccinated, with COVID-19 still posing a risk to children and those who have not been vaccinated.

Mayor Wilson says the Salt Lake County Health Department will determine whether or not to extend the county’s mask mandate later this week.

Regardless of the conclusion the health department reaches, Wilson says she still encourages county residents to wear masks and for businesses in the county to continue enforcing mask-wearing.

“We are closing in on the end of this challenge. Let’s live what we all know works and continue

to wear masks until our workers and kids get vaccinated or until herd immunity is reached,” Mayor Wilson added.

Under House Bill 294, which will lift the statewide mask mandate on April 10, Utah’s counties have the authority to keep mask mandates in place. Gov. Cox’s office tells ABC4 that it is up to that county’s council or commission to decide what’s next.