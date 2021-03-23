Salt Lake County mayor calls for support of Asian community, denounces hate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is calling on the community to stand against xenophobia and hate.

Mayor Wilson will be joined by Senator Jani Iwamoto, Representative Karen Kwan, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, and other elected leaders during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The state and local leaders are looking to raise awareness about the 3,800 instances of violence against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the last year across the U.S.

Mayor Wilson will also issue a call-to-action for residents to denounce hate in all forms.

You can watch the full press conference above.