Salt Lake County Mayor announces expansion to diversity training program

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Jenny Wilson announced a plan to expand diversity training at Salt Lake County.

In a press release issued by the county, executive Emma E. Houston, who was recently the director over the Mayor’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion, will help to develop and lead an initiative aimed at transforming the way Salt Lake County currently does business.

“We have identified a need in our Salt Lake County workforce to ensure that all employees approach their respective roles through the lens of diversity, equity, access, and inclusion,” said Mayor Wilson. “There is no one better than Emma Houston to deliver on that challenge.”

Houston will help design an internal training program to see that county decision

making, communicating, and service delivery are accessible and equitable to all residents, communities, and businesses.

“It has been my focus to view the culture of Salt Lake County and the many employees who

work here as one big inclusive team, a team striving to be better, do better and to be an

example of how welcoming looks, sounds, and feels,” said Houston. “My role as Diversity &

Inclusion Director has granted me the opportunity to work with amazing individuals to help

create an atmosphere where all people feel welcome, respected, and valued. I look forward to

continuing work with our human resources team as we move to the next level with inclusion,

diversity, equity, and access.”

Mayor Wilson expressed a heartfelt thanks to Houston for her tireless work in promoting an

inclusive community and government.

“While we will miss Emma and her influence here in the Mayor’s Office, we can all feel confident and grateful that Emma will be leading with her passion, energy, knowledge, and skills as she strengthens and enriches the efforts of all Salt Lake County employees.”