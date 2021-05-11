Salt Lake County marks 75 years of parks and recreation with tree planting

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – This Friday at Evergreen Park in Millcreek, Mayor Jenny Wilson will be recognizing Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation’s 75th birthday and kickoff a summer-long series of commemorative celebrations.

Tree Utah is partnering with Ivory Homes and community volunteers to plant several new trees in the park to mark the occasion.

Officials say the park was chosen because it was the first in what is now over 100 park spaces across the valley managed by the organization.

The Evergreen Park was acquired 75 years ago on May 11, 1946, allowing Tree Utah to launch what has now grown into one of the largest parks, trails, recreation, and open space management organizations in the region.

Officials say along with its park numbers, the division has grown in size and scope over the decades and also manages six golf courses, over 20 recreation facilities, three ice facilities, as well as trails and open space throughout the county.

Officials say in partnership with Ivory homes, they plan to plant 30,000 trees dubbed Green Ivory.

The event will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Evergreen Park at 2230 E. 3425 S.

Those who decide to attend the event are asked to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing.