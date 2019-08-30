Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake County man accused of sexually abusing young girl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man faces child sex abuse charges after police said it abused a young girl.

Police responded to a Salt Lake County residence after the girl reported to a family member that she had been sexually assaulted by 31-year-old Tyler Cannon.

The girl told police she had been assaulted multiple times and the abuse had been going on for a few years.

According to a probable cause statement, when Cannon was confronted with the allegations, he became angry, and that’s when officers took him into custody.

During an interview at the police station, the girl said Cannon would touch her inappropriately even though multiples she asked him to stop. On one occasion the girl tried to get away, but Cannon allegedly pulled her back while locking the door.

Cannon was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County on charges of sodomy on a child, sexual abuse of a child and unlawful detention of a minor.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"

DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole

Thumbnail for the video titled "DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole"

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS