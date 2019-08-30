Salt Lake County man accused of sexually abusing young girl

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man faces child sex abuse charges after police said it abused a young girl.

Police responded to a Salt Lake County residence after the girl reported to a family member that she had been sexually assaulted by 31-year-old Tyler Cannon.

The girl told police she had been assaulted multiple times and the abuse had been going on for a few years.

According to a probable cause statement, when Cannon was confronted with the allegations, he became angry, and that’s when officers took him into custody.

During an interview at the police station, the girl said Cannon would touch her inappropriately even though multiples she asked him to stop. On one occasion the girl tried to get away, but Cannon allegedly pulled her back while locking the door.

Cannon was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County on charges of sodomy on a child, sexual abuse of a child and unlawful detention of a minor.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: