Salt Lake County Library branches to reopen with limited service May 26

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Library has begun a step-by-step reopening of its branches.

Book drops are now open for patrons to begin returning materials, including books, DVDs, and CDs. Starting May 26, patrons can arrange for curbside delivery of materials placed on hold, by reserving a pick up time at any branch, either online or by calling customer service.

The County Library says curbside service will be set up to be as contactless as possible. Staff will wear face coverings, maintain six feet of physical distance, and maintain a heightened cleaning and disinfecting schedule to ensure safety. Residents to do the same when visiting branches.

Due to a Salt Lake County public health order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the County Library closed to the public in March. The County Library is planning to continue a phased reopening of branches for the public by early July.

For more information, visit slcolibrary.org.

