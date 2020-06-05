Salt Lake County leaders come together to ‘implement new vision around Diversity Affairs’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Salt Lake County leaders are coming together Friday to discuss an “inclusive vision” in Utah’s diverse communities.
Mayor Jenny Wilson will present her plan to affect change to Sheriff Rosie Rivera, and members of the county’s Council on Diversity Affairs.
They will discuss criminal justice reform, housing, health access, and economic opportunity for people from diverse communities.
You can watch that here at 3 p.m.
