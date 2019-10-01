Salt Lake County kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness month with massive flag display

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Salt Lake County kicked off the month with a display honoring the 3,400 men and women who sought help leaving domestic violence situations in 2018.

The field of purple flags is meant to be a reminder of the reality of domestic violence and an invitation to those in dangerous situations to seek help.

One in three women in Utah will experience domestic violence, and 47% of all adult homicides in the state are domestic violence-related.

County Mayor Jenny Wilson said, “These represent women who have reached out to us, women who have been supported by South Valley Services or YWCA or the County, but we know that there are many women who don’t have the resources or the ability to reach out and we’re trying to change that conversation.

The YWCA offers emergency housing for women, but they also offer an opportunity for a person to sit down, and have a conversation about how and when to leave their abuser. Advocates there say the most important thing a person can do is to simply reach out and tell someone about the violence.

If you or someone you love are in a domestic violence situation, you can contact the YWCA at https://www.ywcautah.org.

There is also a free, 24/7 hotline; call 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

