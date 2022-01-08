Salt Lake County Jail suspends in-person visitation as COVID numbers surge

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Due to increased transmission rates of COVID-19, all in-person visiting at the Salt Lake County Jail (Metro and Oxbow) will be temporarily suspended beginning Monday, January 10. Officials say, the health and safety of the individuals in custody is their number one priority and responsibility and they are committed to making this suspension as brief as possible.

On Friday, Salt Lake County officials issued a 30-day mask mandate. The public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Exemptions to the mandate include:

Individuals under two years of age and those with medical conditions, impairments or disabilities that prevent wearing a mask.

Individuals engaging in work where they are alone and individuals for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the individual related to their work as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Individuals seated at a restaurant or other food/beverage establishment while they are actively eating or drinking.

The mandate went into effect Saturday, January 8 at 12:01a.m.