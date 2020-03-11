Salt Lake County is preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC 4 News)– Even though there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Salt Lake County, leaders are preparing for the potential spread.

Salt Lake County leaders unveiled plans for a Covid-19 Unified Command in case an emergency responses needs to be activated.

The plan includes various agencies and is coordinated with the Center for Diseases Control.

Various departments are also involved in the plan including Salt Lake County government , local hospitals, and the Utah Department of Health.

“The Unified Command is evaluating plans on how to provide essential services to our citizens should circumstances require our county to adjust our program services, our delivery of services, or require our services at Salt Lake County to Telework,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

County leaders say the virus is impacting the local economy.

“We are actually seeing some economic decline in tourism and the convention industry for example, Salt Lake County Financial Admin Section Chief Darrin Casper said. ” We have not quantified that yet we are modeling possible declines and are running that out to our organizations in Salt Lake County and thus far we have issued guidance to be conservative fiscally”.

Friday, Salt Lake County in coordination with the Governor issued an order declaring a state of emergency.

The order opening up funding an additional resources should an outbreak arise.

